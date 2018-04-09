SALT LAKE CITY — Local outlets of Jersey Mike’s Subs raised $53,208 for Make-A-Wish Utah during its eighth annual Month of Giving.

During March, customers were invited to visit a local Jersey Mike’s restaurant and make a donation to a local designated charity partner. Then on March 28, 100 percent of the day’s sales were donated to each local charity partner. Nationwide, the sub sandwich chain raised more than $6 million.

Charity recipients included schools, hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.