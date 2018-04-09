SALT LAKE CITY — Gear up, video game fans: Spyro is about to make a comeback.

The loveable dragon will receive a makeover for the new “Spyro Reignited Trilogy” game — a high-definition take on the character who first appeared in PlayStation games published in 1998, 1999 and 2000, according to a news release.

The new collection will debut Sept. 21 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $39.99, Mashable reported.

Spyro previously appeared in the Skylanders series, which also featured new video game creatures, according to Mashable. The new series will be the first to bring back the character since those late '90s games.

IGN shared a video showing the differences between the 1998 version and the 2018 version of the game.

The internet reacted with joy over the new game.

Ayy both my childhood heroes Crash and Spyro are back, this is a good timeline — Marko (@MarkoRaassina) April 5, 2018

ok as a lifelong spyro fan i am very hype about this remaster but also i dont think the beauty of the original graphics will ever be topped. i mean LOOOKKKK pic.twitter.com/OPCqSXhSla — ✿ nina freeman ✿ (@hentaiphd) April 5, 2018

never played a spyro game as a kid so I'm just happy other people are excited — Saphiros (@saphirosphere) April 5, 2018

But Spyro isn't the first video game character to get a makeover recently. In June 2017, Activision announced the return of Crash Bandicoot, a character who had his own video game series, in a new high-definition game called “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.”

Earlier this month, Activision announced that the game, which was released last year, would soon be available on the Nintendo Switch as well, according to Polygon.