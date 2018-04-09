Newly called apostle, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, and his wife, Sister Susan L. Gong, will speak during the keynote address of BYU Women's Conference scheduled for May 4. President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson, were scheduled to speak, but due to a scheduling conflict have asked the new apostle and his wife to fulfill that assignment.

In addition to the Gongs, the the Relief Society general presidency — Sister Jean B. Bingham, Sister Sharon Eubank, and Sister Reyna I. Aburto, will be among the featured speakers BYU Women’s Conference on May 3–4. Registration is now open for this two-day gathering.

More than 160 presenters will share their experience and insight on a variety of topics including womenhood, sisterhood, gospel principles, marriage and family, during the two-day conference.

An "instant choir" will provide music during the keynote sessions, and service projects will be available for women to do while they are there.

Thursday Keynote Speakers

9–10:15 a.m. BYU President Kevin J Worthen “Strengthen One Another in the Lord" 3:45–5 p.m. Relief Society General Presidency “That We May All Sit Down in Heaven Together"

Friday Keynote Speakers 9–10:15 a.m. Jennifer Brinkerhoff Platt “…That Ye Love One Another … as I have Loved You"

3:45–5 p.m. Elder Gerrit W. Gong and his wife, Sister Susan L. Gong.

Visit womensconference.byu.edu for more information.