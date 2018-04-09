SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power confirmed that an outage occurred around noon, at one point affecting more than 50,000 customers along the Wasatch Front.

The outage was caused by "a transmission problem," according to Rocky Mountain Power spokesman Dave Eskelsen. Electricity service was fully restored about 2 p.m.

The outages quickly spread across the Salt Lake Valley, but by 1:30 p.m., the number of homes or businesses affected dropped from 53,000 to just over 15,000, the utility reported.

The outage also impacted mass transit routes as well.

The Utah Transit Authority announced via Twitter about 12:30 p.m. that no train service was available from Jordan Valley to Daybreak on the Red Line and that a van bridge had been activated at those stations.

UTA, which switched over to new schedules for many bus routes, TRAX and FrontRunner trains Sunday to accommodate new commuter rail speed requirements, warned riders of Red Line delays.

"You almost have to laugh to keep from crying. You never want it to happen, but especially when we're asking people to adjust and adapt, obviously it makes it more difficult for the consumer," UTA spokesman Carl Arky said.

Arky said the transit agency was sorry about the Red Line outage, but it was "beyond our control. We're having to adjust and kind of roll with the punches and do the best we can."

TRAX service was restored just before 2 p.m., UTA officials reported, but some delays were still possible on the Red Line.

Contributing: Lisa Riley Roche