RIVERTON — The city’s Historic Preservation Commission has been awarded a $4,250 grant from the Utah State Historic Preservation Office to compile the documentation needed to submit nominations to the National Register of Historic Places.

“As the commission began researching historic sites in Riverton, we realized we could use some help,” Andy Pierucci, chairman of the commission, said in a statement. “The grant provides us with the resources to hire a professional historic preservation consultant who will assist us with the complex process of submitting a multisite nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.”

The only site in Riverton currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places is City Hall.

The commission’s primary goal is to identify, preserve, protect and enhance historic buildings, sites and monuments that are deemed to be historically significant. Anyone interested in recommending a building or site to be considered for nomination within Riverton's boundaries can contact Pierucci at andypierucci@gmail.com.