AMERICAN FORK — Residents now have a new tool to report streetlight issues throughout the city.

The app, which can be found at afcity.org, lets residents search for the streetlight by using either the number located on the pole or by the address nearest to its location.

Once there, residents can select the appropriate light and click “Report an Issue.” This will redirect them to an email that can be sent to the city’s maintenance contractor so repairs can be scheduled.