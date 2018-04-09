WEST JORDAN — City officials will hold an open house Thursday to update residents on an upcoming project to widen 5600 West between 7800 South and 8200 South.

The meeting will take place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Ascent Academy, 5662 W. 8200 South. The meeting will be streamed on the West Jordan City Hall Facebook page, and questions will be taken via Facebook Live.

In addition to widening 5600 West, the project set to begin in May will include a new signal at 8200 South; improvements to the old pavement; new sidewalks; improved drainage facilities; bicycle lanes; new lighting; and privacy walls.