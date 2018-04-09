SALT LAKE CITY — The newest trailer for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” debuted on TV on Sunday night.

The new footage features interactions between the heroic Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and his co-pilot Chewbacca. Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) makes a handful of appearances as well, dishing out the cool line, "You might want to buckle up, baby."

Watch the new trailer below.

The trailer explains the movie’s plot a little bit more, according to USA Today. In the trailer, Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) recruits Solo for a mission that involves a gangster, and Lando, Chewie, Val (Thandie Newton) and Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) join in for the ride.

“Solo” is slated to hit theaters on May 25.

However, as the Deseret News reported, the film will debut at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, which is 10 days ahead of the film’s theatrical release. Two other Star Wars films — “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” and “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” — made their debuts at Cannes in the past as well.

Although this isn't the first time a Star Wars film has debuted at Cannes, critics are concerned about “Solo” making its debut there since production has been messy.

“It should be fascinating to see what the notoriously opinionated Cannes crowd makes of the film,” Uproxx writer Dan Macrae wrote. “After creative differences reared their head, ‘Solo’ said goodbye to the movie’s original directors (Phil Lord and Chris Miller) and Ron Howard stepped in to helm the project.”