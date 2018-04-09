SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill has determined an Adult Probation and Parole officer who fired five rounds at a man last year — striking him three times — was not legally justified in using deadly force.

Gill has now charged the officer with a criminal offense.

Andrew Reed O'Gwin, 48, of American Fork, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, in the shooting of Joe Alvin Gomez.

"We don't agree and we have concerns with the D.A.'s determination in the case," Department of Corrections Executive Director Rollin Cook said Monday.

On May 13, 2017, O'Gwin was at a stop light in an unmarked police car at the intersection of 4500 South and Main Street waiting to make a turn when Gomez "hopped out of the vehicle, threw something at my window … and he hit my vehicle again. I drew my weapon … shot," according to charging documents.

"According to O’Gwin, Gomez came around the front of his police vehicle and punched O’Gwin’s driver’s side window with significant force and energy. O’Gwin said Gomez struck his police car driver’s side window as 'hard as he could' with an 'object' in his hand. O’Gwin said Gomez did this three times. O’Gwin said that after Gomez punched the car window the third time, O’Gwin fired his gun at Gomez," the charges continue.

O'Gwin got on his police radio after and called for help.

"I’m on 4500 South… shots just fired, (the) individual just jumped out of the vehicle, threw something/object at me, tried to attack me …” he said, according to the district attorney's final report of the incident.

When interviewed about the incident, O'Gwin "told investigators that he fired his weapon because he was 'in fear for (his) life.' O’Gwin said he believed Gomez was trying to 'end me,' or 'take my life,'" the charges state.

"This individual wanted to do extreme harm to me, I could see that from the get go," O'Gwin told the district attorney's office. “To be honest with you man, like this guy is trying to breach my car, he’s trying to get inside my car, he’s trying to do harm to me, there’s no conversation.”

After being shot three times, Gomez, who was a passenger, got back into his vehicle and his friend drove him to the hospital.

When interviewed by investigators, Gomez claimed he was throwing a cigarette out the window, but part of it landed in his lap and began burning him, the charges state.

"Gomez said he came out of the car kind of 'crazy' and was yelling because the cigarette was burning him," according to court documents. "Gomez said that while he was brushing off his pants, he was shot."

He told investigators he had no idea who was in the car next to him.

"Mr. Gomez denied that he knew at the time that it was his parole officer who shot him. During his interview on June 12, 2017, Mr. Gomez asked: 'Was it my (parole officer) who shot me? Was it?' Mr. Gomez said it was 'ironic,'" according to the district attorney's report. "Mr. Gomez said he remained confused about why he had been shot when, at the hospital, he said he was informed that it was a police officer that shot him. Mr. Gomez said he could not understand why a police officer would have shot him."

Two witnesses in other vehicles told investigators that they saw Gomez get out of his car and walk to O'Gwin's window as if he wanted to have a word with him, and he raised his arms, according to the charges. But neither witness saw Gomez touch O'Gwin's vehicle or hold a weapon, the charges state.

"Investigators processed O’Gwin’s vehicle. Investigators observed and photographed O’Gwin’s driver’s side window. It appeared that O’Gwin fired through the closed window, as the window was still intact following the shooting and during the investigation. Investigators did not find evidence of damage to O’Gwin’s vehicle or window other than damage to the window caused by the shots fired through it," according to the charges.

Doctors also checked Gomez's hands and did not find any injuries, the charges state.

In his his final report, Gill concluded that O'Gwin's account of that night "does not appear to be supported by the statements of other witnesses or the physical evidence presently known to us. Other than agent O’Gwin, none of the other witnesses said they saw Mr. Gomez strike agent O’Gwin’s vehicle.

"Other than agent O’Gwin’s statements, we cannot find a basis to conclude that the use of deadly force was necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to agent O’Gwin. And we cannot find any corroborating evidence to support agent O’Gwin’s statements; indeed, the evidence of which we’re aware seems to contradict agent O’Gwin’s statements," the report continued.

Cook said O'Gwin will remain on paid administrative leave as the Utah Department of Corrections now opens its own administrative investigation. Cook noted that he is frustrated by the fact the it has taken a year to get to this point, and O'Gwin has been on paid leave that entire time.

"We support our officer. That's where we're at today," he said.