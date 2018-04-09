Professional wrestler AJ Styles retained the WWE Heavyweight title on Sunday night at the Wrestlemania 34 event.

There’s a good chance he bumped some Christian rap music to pump himself up, since the wrestler is an advocate for the music genre and for the Christain faith.

Styles, like many other pro wrestlers, spends nearly the entire year on the road, which drags him away from his community. But he told Relevant magazine that Christian rap music helps him bring back.

“My community’s in my Christian rap music,” he told Relevant. “Church doesn’t have to be a place. When you’re around other Christians, you can get excited about Jesus together, therefore you worship as a church together. We can be anywhere at church. I can worship in my car listening to Lecrae. It doesn’t matter.”

Styles said that Lecrae is his favorite Christian rapper, but he’ll even listen to others, like Tedashii and Trip Lee. He said he also appreciates the rapper NF.

Styles told Rapzilla in 2016 that he could “school almost any rapper on the history of Christian hip-hop.”

“Christian rap is huge now. I remember listening to GRITS and then I met them at Universal Studios and they were able to do my music,” Styles said. “I became good friends with these guys, we still keep in touch this very day.”

Styles said the pro wrestling lifestyle comes with temptations. The glitz and glamor of stardom present these temptations. But he said he always remains faithful.

“There are some things that are maybe a little bit harder because there are attractive women around, but you can’t forget who you are and what you have,” he said. “I love my wife, I love my kids and at the end of the day is it really worth it to live with that guilt?”

Styles told Inquisitr that he rarely finds the pro wrestling life interfering with his Christian faith, too.

“Not at all," he said. "I mean it’s the perfect place for me. Little things, like, it’s very rare that I ever drop any cuss words or anything like that, which is the perfect play for me. At my house, it’s an ‘if dad says it, you can say it kind of deal,’ so a lot of my slang words come off very childish at this point in my career.”