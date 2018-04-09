Here’s a look at the news for April 9.

MUST READ THIS MORNING:

Man shot and killed by police after breaking into 2 homes, authorities say

Police are saying that a man fled police and broke into a home with three children inside, which led to an officer-involved shooting that left him dead.

Utah Jazz clinch playoff berth

The Utah Jazz are headed to the playoffs.

As the Deseret News reported, the Jazz clinched a playoff berth on Sunday with a 112-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 28 points in the rout, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out eight assists as well.

The Jazz will finish no lower than the seventh seed in the conference.

“The season to this point, what this group of guys has done, as far as being nine games below .500, dealing with a lot of adversity and change,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder. “More than anything, I’m just really proud of not just their effort tonight, because tonight was not an easy game, but over the course of the season.”

Read more at the Deseret News.

Farmer defends land in light of new highway

Farmer Alan Bangerter is battling back as Farmington city officials seek to take his land to build a new highway, according to the Deseret News.

City officials hope to take 22 acres of Bangerter’s land to build the West Davis Corridor.

Bangerter already agreed to let the city take eight acres of land.

However, 22 acres of his land still remain at stake. He said he is worried the city will take away his land where he grows vegetables.

"It's not just a little operation," he said. "We produce as much per acre as any vegetable farm in the state, except those covered with greenhouses."

Read more at the Deseret News.

U.S. denies Syrian report of missile attack

The United States is denying Syrian claims that the U.S. attacked a Homs air force base on Sunday, according to CNN.

The reports appeared after President Donald Trump tweeted that “Animal Assad” would have a “big price to pay” for a reported chemical attack in the country over the weekend.

Syrian State TV said that the U.S. attacked the T-4 airbase with “several missiles.”

The Syrian Arab News Agency said the attack caused deaths and injuries, too.

The Pentagon denied such an attack.

"At this time, the Department of Defense is not conducting air strikes in Syria. However, we continue to closely watch the situation and support the ongoing diplomatic efforts to hold those who use chemical weapons, in Syria and otherwise, accountable," a Pentagon statement said.

Read more at CNN.

MORE NEWS:

BBC: Syria conflict: Russia says no evidence of Douma chemical attack

CNBC: Facebook now lets you know if your data was shared with Cambridge Analytica

Reuters: Iran tells Trump he would regret dropping nuclear deal

Politico: U.S. official: Kim Jong Un ready to discuss nukes

BBC: Big increase in Antarctic snowfall