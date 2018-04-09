SPANISH FORK — A man was shot by a deputy early Monday morning.

Police found a car near 20 E. Center St. in Spanish Fork that was involved in a chase Sunday, said Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. It was unclear if the driver Monday morning was the same as from Sunday.

The man drove the car into a deputy — crushing the officer's foot — when deputies tried to stop him, Cannon said.

Cannon said a nearby deputy shot the man in the shoulder.

The man's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The deputy hit by the car has minor injuries and is resting at home.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.