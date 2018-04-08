SPANISH FORK — A small plane was destroyed after it caught fire inside a hangar at the Spanish Fork-Springville airport late Saturday, police said.

Around 10:30 p.m., a man in an adjacent hangar noticed smoke and called to report a fire, said Spanish Fork Police Lt. Brandon Anderson.

Fire and police crew arrived, at which point it "took them a little bit to get in," since the entry to the hangar is "just not an easy door to get open," Anderson said.

Upon entry, crews were able to hook up the small, single-engine prop plane and pull it out of the hangar, he said.

"It was engulfed in flames all over. ... It was pretty severely damaged. I think basically all that was left was (the) wings," Anderson said.

He estimated the fire caused $300,000 worth of damage and said "it may have started from some batteries that were charging in the plane."

"They had a battery charger hooked up. It appears that's the general area where the fire started, but that's still under investigation," Anderson said.

Crews were on scene for about an hour, he said.