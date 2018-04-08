Salt Lake Buddhist Fellowship Sensei Christopher Kakuyo Ross-Leibow dedicates the new Buddha during a rededication of Buddha on 9th in Salt Lake City on Sunday. The original terracotta Buddha head enshrined in Sugar House was vandalized in late January, says its owner, Benjamin Dieterle. He has since raised more than $3,700 in a GoFundMe campaign toward replacing the statue. The effort cost $8,000 overall and included installing new security features to lock access to the shrine at night. Dieterle said in a release that "the vandalism brought the community together and now the statue is more beautiful and more well-known than it was before the crime."