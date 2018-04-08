ST. GEORGE — Authorities said Sunday that they believe lightning may have caused a house fire early Sunday morning.

Around 4:40 a.m., neighbors called to report a fire at the home, located on the 2000 West block of Rivers Edge Lane in St. George.

Firefighters found the home heavily involved in flames, said St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker.

"We took a defensive stance strategy (and) protected the homes on either side," Stoker said.

No other buildings were damaged and there were no injuries, according to Stoker. The owners, who live in Holladay and use the St. George home as a second residence, were not there, he said.

From interviews with multiple neighbors and the use of lightning maps, fire investigators believe the house may have been struck during a storm Saturday evening, Stoker said.

"It was possibly a lightning strike from what we can determine," he said.

It's believed that the fire likely smoldered in the attic for some time, damaging wires, before breaking free to the main area of the home, according to Stoker.

"We had some burn patterns on the roof. The roof is completely burned off the structure," he said. "(It) caved in and fell into the main portion of the home, the upper floor."

A basement also suffered water damage as the fire was being extinguished. Certain hot spots required up to two hours to put out, Stoker said.

He added it's probable the home, which sustained an estimated $300,000 to $350,000 in damage, will be declared a total loss.