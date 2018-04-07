SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State Park officials on Saturday identified the victim in a four-wheeler accident at the Coral Pink Sand Dunes in Kane County on Thursday.

Colton R. Hansen, 13, from Eagle Mountain "was riding a four-wheeler with friends and family when he went over a dune and tumbled down the other side multiple times," according to a prepared statement from Utah State Parks.

Hansen was wearing a helmet and had completed a required OHV Youth Education Course, but sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

Police said Kane County medical personnel performed CPR and Classic Air Medical was dispatched and landed at the park, but the teen was pronounced dead by medical personnel by the time helicopter had landed.

Utah State Parks released the following statement on Saturday:

"Our thoughts are with the friends and family of those involved in this tragedy. Colton Hansen was wearing the appropriate safety gear and had taken the appropriate training. We believe this to be a tragic accident, and ask that everyone remember to take appropriate safety measures throughout this riding season."