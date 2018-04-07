CLEARFIELD — A 38-year-old Layton man died shortly after noon Saturday in an accident at the PolyExcel facility in the Clearfield Freeport Center.

Clearfield police said they were notified of an incident at approximately 12:10 p.m. Saturday and first responders arrived to find the worker caught in machinery. The man was extricated from the machinery but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Clearfield Police Department, which will enlist help from the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Police said their initial investigation found no evidence to suggest suspicious circumstances and that the incident appears to be accidental.

Police are withholding the name of the victim pending notification of the victim's family.

PolyExcel manufacturers twine used in agricultural applications.