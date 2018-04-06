MOAB — A motorcyclist was critically injured after being run over by a motorhome in Moab, police said.

The crash happened Friday about 4 p.m at 200 N. Main St., Grand County Emergency Medical Services said in a Facebook post. The motorcycle had been traveling northbound.

Its rider, whose name has not been released, was initially brought to Moab Regional Hospital but was later flown by medical helicopter to St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado, according to the Facebook post.

No further details were available Friday.