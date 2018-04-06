VEYO, Washington County — A man who was fishing at a reservoir in rural southwestern Utah died Friday after an apparent medical crisis that caused him to fall in the water, authorities said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was the only one in the boat at Lower Sand Cove Reservoir on Friday afternoon and was wearing a life jacket, said Washington County Sheriff's office Lt. David Crouse.

Witnesses told police the fisherman appeared to be having a seizure. Several swam to the man and brought him to shore where they tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful, Crouse said. Crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.