Lasers are great, but foam weapons are even better, according to a new game center offering Nerf tag and other games in Herriman. Above, Trevor Delrio, of Herriman, 14, peeks around a barrier Friday during a game with friends during Galactic Tag's grand opening. Owner Keith Rust expects both kids and adults will visit his business, which also offers a chance for team building. "Everybody loves it," Rust said. Galactic Tag offers a variety of games for patrons, including Capture the Flag. More information about hours and pricing is available at galactictag.com.