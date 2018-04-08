SALT LAKE CITY — Tickets are available for “An Evening of Brahms,” the spring concert for the Temple Square Chorale and Orchestra at Temple Square April 20–21, 7:30 p.m. at the Salt Lake Tabernacle.

Ryan Murphy, associate music director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and conductor of the Temple Square Chorale, will conduct the performance.

The spring concert program includes the Academic Festival Overture, op. 80, which was composed as a musical “thank you” to the University of Breslau, and Ein Deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem), which was composed by Brahms between 1865 and 1868 and is a large-scale work for chorus and orchestra.

Concert tickets are free but required. Tickets are available at lds.org/events, by calling 801-570-0080, or at the Conference Center ticket office. Admission to this event is limited to those ages 8 and older.

The Temple Square Chorale was also formed in 1999 and serves as a training ensemble for new members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. It is comprised of new members completing their post-audition training as well as those members who were new to the choir the previous year plus other current choir members to provide a complement of roughly 110 singers, according to information from the choir.