WEST VALLEY CITY — A team of surveyors inspecting a drainage system in the parking lot of a former Kmart store found a body submerged in the water on Friday, police said.

The crew opened the lid to the underground drain about noon Friday, said West Valley City Police Sgt. Scott Arnold. The workers immediately called police, who are now investigating how the body ended up there, Arnold said.

A new company recently purchased the former big-box store property near 770 W. 4100 South and is planning to begin construction there, Arnold said.

Arnold said "it's still too early to determine right now" whether foul play may be connected to the death.

"We can't confirm anything, identity-wise," he added. "The body's still partly submerged in water so we can't determine age, race, sex, anything at this point."

