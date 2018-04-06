Harvard Divinity School headlines this week’s Mormon Mentions with a video on Instagram in honor of the 188th anniversary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Students from Dixie State University star in a new video with Alex Boye.

Harvard Divinity School, the prestigious school of theology and religious studies in Massachusetts, posted a video on Instagram of Mormon student Natalie Campbell, who explains the organization of the church 188 years ago. “We have 16 million members now but we started with six,” she says, as she goes on to talk about the meeting in Peter Whitmer’s log cabin in Fayette, New York.

Alex Boye teamed up with Dixie State University to create a video for “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman.” The video begins with a student arriving at the university and attending class for the first time, when Boye walks in. Boye sings with different musical and athletic groups from the university, as well as students from several academic areas, all filmed in the southern Utah landscape. A children’s group joins in before graduates throw their caps in the air at the end of the video.

David Archuleta posted a quote by Martin Luther King Jr. on Twitter on the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination: “The time is always right to do what is right.” In another post this week, Archuleta quoted lyrics to “Glorious,” the song he performed for “Meet the Mormons.”

President Dallin H. Oaks’ Facebook page posted about magnifying the priesthood in the home and the importance of priesthood blessings. “If fathers would magnify their priesthood in their own family, it would further the mission of the Church as much as anything else they might do,” he said.

The Facebook account of President M. Russell Ballard talked about moving forward in the Lord’s work despite our imperfections. “Given the reality of our human weaknesses and shortcomings, how do we move forward in supporting and sustaining each other?” he asks. “It begins with faith — real, sincere faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen’s Facebook account recounted one of the apostle's first experiences with President Russell M. Nelson, during a mission presidents’ seminar in Budapest, Hungary, in 1989. Elder Andersen was serving as president of the France Bordeaux Mission at the time. “The changes we have seen in Eastern Europe have been magnificent,” President Nelson said at the seminar. “But as great as they are, those events of the past will be dwarfed by the events of the near future.” A month later, the Berlin Wall had fallen. For Elder Andersen, it was a small confirmation of President Nelson’s sacred gift as a seer.

In response to President Nelson’s announcement of the new ministering program at general conference, the Facebook page of Sister Jean B. Bingham asked her followers a question: “How have you been blessed by those who minister to you?