SALT LAKE CITY — After a nine-year hiatus, “Deal or No Deal” is coming back and producers have game show fans in the Beehive State on their radar: The show’s first million-dollar winner came from Utah, after all.

It was recently announced that “Deal or No Deal,” which NBC aired from 2005-2009, will be revived later this year on CNBC, with actor-comedian Howie Mandel reprising his role as the show’s host.

“Having been in this business for 40 years, I’ve been involved in every kind of production — live, variety, drama, film and animation. Nothing changed my life, career and perception of humanity more than one project, and that was ‘Deal or No Deal,’" Mandel said in a news release. “I am excited to re-embark on the most thrilling, life-changing show with the brilliant (producer) Scott St. John and our new partners at CNBC. For me, there was only one answer to that iconic question and I am proud to have said 'deal!'”

Throughout “Deal or No Deal,” contestants play for a top prize of $1 million. At the start of the game, a contestant chooses one briefcase from a selection of 26 — each briefcase containing a cash value ranging from one penny to $1 million. Throughout the game, the contestant eliminates the other cases and is occasionally tempted with a cash offer to quit the game from a mysterious entity called “the Banker.” If contestants opt to continue playing down to the last briefcase, they can then choose to trade their original case for the final remaining briefcase and walk away with the money in the chosen case.

CNBC said in a news release that the reimagined "Deal or No Deal" will "feature all the high energy and risk-reward that captivated audiences, with some exciting new twists."

Those who want a shot at winning big money on the show can apply at dealornodeal.castingcrane.com. As of now, all auditions are taking place via Skype, so aspiring contestants will not be limited by location.