I thank Ms. Vogel for her comments in the Reader's Forum last Sunday. However, I need to point out a couple of things she may not be aware of.

First of all, repealing the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution would not take away our right to keep and bear arms. That right existed before the USA was even formed. It is a God-given, fundamental, natural, unalienable, constitutionally protected right that cannot be taken away by anyone, not even the government.

Second, that right to keep and bear arms is what protects Ms. Vogel's right to express her opposition to ownership of modern weapons in a letter like this. In many countries of the world where the people are disarmed, they are not allowed to speak out in this manner. They could be arrested, or worse, for doing so.

It was because of guns and patriot soldiers who risked all for the sake of liberty that we have this freedom today. We must never give up that right.

The Second Amendment was placed immediately next to freedom of speech in the Bill of Rights because the Founders recognized how important this safeguard is.

The American Revolutionary War started because King George sent British troops to disarm the colonists. We must still protect that right today in order to preserve freedom for future generations.

People who have not been around guns or the military don't fully understand the nature of the danger we would face if disarmed. We who have been in the military do understand this very well and we hope good American citizens across the land will listen to this warning.

Jim Green

Heber City