I have watched KUTV news religiously for a long time and thoroughly enjoy each of the anchors. I was sort of confused the first time I saw the “fake news” infomercial. After several more episodes of the same thing, I was trying to understand why KUTV thought it needed to warn me about “fake news.” I started to think maybe it was becoming the “fake news.” Then I saw the information about Sinclair forcing their news anchors to spout this — yes, you were saying the exact same thing as all the other Sinclair anchors.

I don’t think I can ever watch KUTV report the “news” again. Goodbye, KUTV.

Robert Jacobs

Cottonwood Heights