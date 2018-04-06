SALT LAKE CITY — A conservative Republican who forced Gov. Gary Herbert into a primary election two years ago is endorsing Larry Myers for U.S. Senate.

Jonathon Johnson, the Overstock.com board chairman, said Myers, a Republican, is an advocate for limited government, spending cuts, reducing regulation, local control of federal lands, defending the unborn and the Second Amendment.

Johnson said Myers, a St. George attorney, was one of his strongest supporters when he ran for governor in 2016. Johnson beat Herbert at the state GOP convention, pitting the two against each other in the primary election. Herbert easily won the June primary and went on win re-election in November.

Myers is among a dozen candidates seeking the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate. The state Republican Party convention is April 21.