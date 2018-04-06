After teaching math for over 30 years, I have taught a range of students, including some who found it "challenging." Even the least able were able to understand some simple arithmetic — if you charged someone $10 and they charged you $10, then nobody was better off and you were probably both annoyed. This works the same for larger numbers.

Why can't our world leaders understand this? A tariff war with matching increases will not help anyone in the long term. Get back to looking for positive approaches.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia