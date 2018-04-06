SALT LAKE CITY — The driver who police say was involved in a DUI-related fatal rollover crash near the Utah-Wyoming border on Friday has been charged with automobile homicide.

Michael Wade Muller, 22, of Evanston, Wyoming, was charged later Friday in 1st District Court with the second-degree felony in addition to DUI, a third-degree felony, and having an open container in his vehicle, a class C misdemeanor.

Just before 2 a.m., a GMC pickup with seven occupants ran a stop sign and missed a turn at a T intersection on Friday on state Route 16 just over the Utah border, according to charging documents. The pickup "was coming off a dirt road. … The driver attempted to enter too fast and rolled the pickup," according to a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol.

"The pickup was going too fast, blew through a stop sign and attempted to make a left turn south onto S.R. 16. This caused the truck to turn sideways and travel off of the west side of S.R. 16 before rolling, ejecting the rear passenger and landing on him," the UHP continued.

The victims' names have not yet been released pending notification of family members, according to the UHP. The man who was killed was pinned underneath the truck, troopers stated.

A deputy from the Uinta County, Wyoming, Sheriff's Office conducted a DUI test. Using a portable breath test, Muller registered a blood alcohol content of 0.25 percent, or more than three times the legal limit, according to court documents.

Police interviewed Muller after he was treated at a local hospital.

"Muller stated he was with around seven to eight friends at the Narrows, and that they had been drinking. He stated he bought a bottle of Jack Daniels a couple of hours before going up to the Narrows. He remembers going up to the Narrows to drink, but could not recall anything about leaving the area. He stated that he remembered being put into the ambulance and going to the hospital and nothing else," the charges state.

"Wyoming authorities are also investigating the actions prior to the crash for possible charges in Wyoming separate to the crash," the UHP noted.