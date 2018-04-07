SALT LAKE CITY — The Millennium Falcon is headed to Cannes.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” will make its debut at the 71st Cannes Film Festival on May 15 in a special screening, according to Deadline. The screening will occur 10 days before “Solo” debuts in U.S. theaters on May 25.

“Solo” is the origin story of Han Solo, starring Alden Ehrenreich in the titular role. The film also stars Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian.

This isn't the first time Star Wars has come to Cannes. “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” and “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” previously debuted at the annual film festival.

Uproxx writer Dan Macrae wrote, “It should be fascinating to see what the notoriously opinionated Cannes crowd makes of the film. After creative differences reared their head, ‘Solo’ said goodbye to the movie’s original directors (Phil Lord and Chris Miller) and Ron Howard stepped in to helm the project.”

And, according to The Guardian, reports that Ehrenreich needed on-set acting lessons don’t help the film’s chances of winning over critics, either.

“Solo” released its first trailer the day after the Super Bowl, revealing few details about the film’s plot. The film occurs sometime between the events of “Revenge of the Sith” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”