SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man with a history of sex offenses in Utah is facing multiple felony charges of sexually exploiting a minor.

The Utah Attorney General Office's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Wednesday arrested Douglas Lynn Carter, 65, for allegedly possessing child pornography. On Friday, he was formally charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

The investigation began Feb. 28 when the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children contacted Utah authorities about someone uploading child pornography.

On Wednesday, investigators interviewed Carter, who admitted "he had been accessing child sexual exploitation material depicting young prepubescent boys for several years. Douglas stated he accessed the illegal content several times per week and as recent as one day prior to the service of the warrant," according to a Salt Lake County Jail booking report.

The arresting officer noted in the report that Carter was convicted of child sex abuse in 1985 and was sentenced to the Utah State Prison. He was also convicted of forcible sex abuse in 2002 and again sentenced to prison, according to the report.

Child porn was found on Carter's cellphone in addition to "multiple writable CDs and DVDs," the report states.

During a search of his residence, authorities also found a handgun and ammunition.

"Douglas stated he knew he was a convicted felon and he apologized for having the firearm," the report states.

After his arrest, investigators asked a judge to set a bail of $250,000 in this case "based on Douglas’ documented history of abusing children and the frequency which he accesses and views child sexual exploitation material."

Prosecutors, however, on Friday requested a bail of $500,000, stating that "he is a danger to the community" and that although he "claims to have had no sexual contact with children since his release from prison," he has "admitted to having approximately 25 child victims with 'skin to skin' contact and approximately 200 child victims of frottage," the charges state.