SALT LAKE CITY — An NBC executive just added fuel to the fire of a possible reboot of “The Office,” while dispelling rumors that other sitcom favorites will receive the same treatment.

NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt told The Hollywood Reporter he’s excited about the recent “reboot genre” that has become popular among fans: NBC relaunched “Will & Grace” last year, and ABC brought back “Roseanne” to monster ratings this year.

Greenblatt said “The Office” remains a possible reboot, along with “The West Wing," but that sitcoms such as “Friends,” “Seinfeld” and “Cheers” will likely never be rebooted.

"I'd love to have the 'Cheers' reboot if it were 20 years ago," he said.

Actor John Krasinski, who played Jim Halpert on “The Office,” told IndieWire recently that he hopes the show will come back in some form, advocating for a Christmas special-type show — a nod to the British version of “The Office.”

The Christmas episodes would allow characters to come back into the story without dedicating themselves to a long-term deal.

"I think the U.K. thing that I always have pitched and wanted to do is that Christmas special thing, where we do a Christmas special this year and then two years from now, or three years from now, we do another one," he said. "I love that idea coming back finding out where everybody is. I would totally be down for that."

“Office” star Ed Helms, who played Andy Bernard, said he thinks any talks of the show’s reboot are “hypothetical.”

"I don't know what form it would take or anything," he said, according to “Entertainment Tonight.” "I'm sort of agnostic. I love whatever has anything to do with that show, but it's all very hypothetical right now."

But Steve Carell, who played manager Michael Scott, doesn’t want to see a reboot.

"I don't want to be a jerk about it, but I think people who like the show originally would want it to come back exactly the way it was, but that could never happen because all the writers would be different, and I just wouldn't want to recreate something that was a very, very specific moment in time," he told "Entertainment Tonight." "I kind of don't want to do it because I love the show so much. I think people would be disappointed. I really do."

Krasinski said he’s surprised the show has had a resurgence in popularity. In an interview with Uproxx, he said he learned that modern teenagers are hosting “The Office” parties, where teens will watch the show late into the night.

“And I was like, what alternate reality am I in that kids that young are watching this, getting it, loving it, understanding it, and have seen it multiple times?” he said. “Like, the Netflixes of the world, the streaming of it all has opened up the floodgates. But the thing I feel so honored by is that people get to choose 'The Office' now, you know what I mean?”