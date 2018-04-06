China has a new wedding trend that at least one publication says will make a "memorable visual statement."

As first reported by Shanghaiist, brides have embraced a new trend where their sheer veils seemingly fall from the sky and gently land on top of their heads.

The process uses ceiling rails and weights to hoist the veil and send it to the bride’s head.

The latest wedding craze The latest wedding craze Posted by Shanghaiist on Saturday, March 31, 2018

The Shanghaiist video has more than 4.1 million views and 39,000 shares on Facebook.

Social media sounded off on the new trend this week.

So the latest Chinese wedding trend involves a flying veil that falls from the sky onto the bride and it's extremely extra https://t.co/Z81dTYRDV3 pic.twitter.com/VDeYutImvH — Kassy Cho (@kassyapple) April 4, 2018

1970: I bet we will have flying cars in the future



2018: *flying veils* — ice bear (@mrcnzy) April 4, 2018

Wow I'm not having a wedding unless there's a flying veil that drops on me from the sky as I'm walking down the aisle. https://t.co/bwzN67OtMH — natalia carmen (@nl00ve) April 4, 2018

The Shanghaiist report called the trend the next “wedding craze.”

“And it’s fairly easy to see why: It certainly makes a memorable visual statement. It may not be for everyone but, especially on wedding day, to each her own,” according to Time magazine.

However, according to BuzzFeed (warning: offensive language in the subheading), the Chinese social media network Weibo uncovered the trend back in January.

"A wedding veil that falls from the sky. … When did getting married become so romantic? Obviously being poor has limited my imagination,” one user wrote, according to BuzzFeed.