SALT LAKE CITY — A semitrailer caught fire on I-15 during the morning commute on Friday.

Just after 7 a.m., the driver of a semitrailer headed south on I-15 noticed smoke coming from his engine compartment, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. He pulled over on the ramp leading to eastbound I-80 and got out. By that time, his entire cab was fully engulfed, according to the UHP.

The driver, who was not injured, attempted to use his own extinguisher to put out the fire but was unsuccessful. Salt Lake City fire crews arrived a short time later to finish putting out what was left of the fire.

According to the Salt Lake Fire Department, the fire was started by overheated brakes, and extended into the cab. Southbound traffic during the morning commute was tied up for a couple of hours, according to the UHP.