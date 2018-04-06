SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation has named Teri Newell as an additional deputy director.

Newell will help guide the department as it moves to address issues relating to Utah’s growing population, advances in technology and the evolution of the transportation industry. The newly created position comes after the 2018 Legislature passed SB136, which addressed the governance of transportation in Utah.

Newell joins Executive Director Braceras and deputy director Shane Marshall in leading the department’s more than 1,600 employees. The executive team also oversees the design, construction and maintenance of Utah’s 6,000 miles of state roads and highways.

Newell, who begins her new role immediately, served the past five years as UDOT’s Region Three director, and was responsible for the construction and maintenance of state roads in Utah, Juab, Wasatch, Duchesne, Uintah and Daggett counties. Prior to her role as UDOT’s first female region director, Newell spent 10 years taking the Mountain View Corridor from a concept, through the environmental process, to completion of the initial phases.

Before joining UDOT, Newell was the operations director for Salt Lake County and held other positions in the private sector. The Iowa native received her civil engineering degree from Iowa State University.