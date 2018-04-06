SALT LAKE CITY — A 13-year-old boy was killed in a four-wheeler accident at the Coral Pink Sand Dunes in Kane County on Thursday.

The boy, from Utah County, "was riding a four-wheeler with friends and family when he went over a dune and tumbled down the other side multiple times," according to a prepared statement from Utah State Parks.

The boy, whose name was not released, was wearing a helmet but sustained fatal injuries. His family drove him to the park's visitor center where medical personnel, park rangers and a Kane County sheriff's deputy were waiting.

A medical helicopter was called, but the boy was pronounced dead by the time it landed, according to the statement.