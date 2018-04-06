CLEARFIELD — Eligible motorists whose vehicles failed an emissions test may now get some help from Davis County through a new air quality program that runs until November.

The vehicle repair assistance program offers up to $1,000 and will cover half, three-quarters or even all of a repair bill, depending on an individual's circumstances.

“Vehicles that fail to meet emissions standards may emit over 100 times the amount that they would if all emissions components were operating properly,” said Rachelle Blackham, air quality bureau manager with the Davis County Health Department. "This countywide program is designed to assist many owners of failed vehicles to come into emissions compliance and help reduce our local air quality problems.”

The health department's environmental health services division joined with the Utah Clean Air Partnership to help at least 40 residents to repair excessively polluting vehicles.

Vehicle owners may qualify for this assistance program if:

They are a resident of Davis County;

Their vehicle failed an emissions test in the last 30 days;

The vehicle has been registered to the current owner for a minimum of one year; and

There’s no evidence of tampering with the emission control systems.

To participate, residents should fill out an application for financial assistance, receive a voucher, submit their vehicle to a participating and certified automotive repair facility and pay any remaining portion of the repair bill.

To receive an application for the assistance program, call the Davis County Health Department at 801-525-5128 or go online at the vehicle repair assistance program at co.davis.ut.us.