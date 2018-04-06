SALT LAKE CITY — Kristen Bell cooled herself from revealing too much news about the upcoming “Frozen” sequel, but she said enough to heat up the rumor mill.

Bell, who voiced the character Anna in the hit 2013 Disney film, appeared on “Ellen” on Thursday, where she offered the first substantial update on next year’s “Frozen 2.”

"I have recorded the movie," Bell said. "There will be edits before it's finished. I know the songs, I know the story. It's very good!"

Bell added she couldn’t say much else about the movie “or I’ll get in trouble.”

Watch Bell in the video below.

Back in February, director Jennifer Lee dropped hints about the direction of the new movie.

"Where we're going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we're really conscientious about these things," Lee told The Huffington Post. "For me … Elsa's every day telling me where she needs to go, and she'll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa's doing in her life, she's telling me every day. We'll see where we go."

“Frozen 2” hits theaters on Nov. 27, 2019.