LOGAN — Utah State president Noelle Cockett is expected to speak at a press conference beginning at 11:30 this morning, announcing the conclusion of an independent investigation into allegations of sexual assault, harassment and gender discrimination in the music department.

Cockett will discuss the results of the investigation, its recommendations, and action she has taken to address issues brought to light by the independent investigators, according to a press release.

“President Cockett has taken this seriously from the start, and by seriously I mean she has taken it to heart,” Tim Vitale, a spokesman for the university, told the Deseret News. “She has had the safety and well-being of our students front and center in her mind.”

USU hired outside counsel Snell and Wilmer of Salt Lake City, to conduct the investigation on February 16 after several women claimed in Facebook posts that they had been mistreated by music department employees. Whitney McPhie Griffith, who said she was raped by her piano instructor in 2009, and Amy Cannon Arakelyan, who said she was sexually harassed by faculty members, were among the first to come forward.

Since the start of the investigation, more alleged victims have spoken up — including a male former music student who said he was groped by his music professor on an overnight trip, and more than a dozen former piano students who said the program culture allowed for sexism, harassment and intimidation.

On Monday April 2nd Professor Gary Amano submitted a letter announcing his retirement. He is no longer working at Utah State, said Pres. Cockett. — Erica Evans (@ElevansErica) April 6, 2018

"Retirement benefits are not governed by us," said President Noelle Cockett. She indicated professor Gary Amano will retain the retirement benefits he would have received if he had retired under normal circumstances. #UtahStateUniversity #Amano — Erica Evans (@ElevansErica) April 6, 2018

Professor Dennis Hirst has been removed as the piano program coordinator. The university is moving forward with a sanction process for Professor Hirst, said Pres. Cockett. — Erica Evans (@ElevansErica) April 6, 2018

The status of the USU Title IX Office: Working with the Provost, Pres. Cockett has initiated a reorganization of the Title IX office. "The authority and scope of Title IX must be undeniable here on the campus," she said. — Erica Evans (@ElevansErica) April 6, 2018

Concerning two former employees accused of sexual harassment in the investigative report, USU has contacted the universities where they now work to notify them of the report's findings #NoelleCockett — Erica Evans (@ElevansErica) April 6, 2018

"We will continue to obtain the processes, the records, where things were no appropriately handled" said Cockett. Because the report recommendations did not suggest that action be taken to discipline other admin who knew about misconduct, none such action will be taken for now. — Erica Evans (@ElevansErica) April 6, 2018

For those who faced limitations in completing their degree, The music department is "very interested" in working with individual students one-on-one to help them complete requirements, Pres. Cockett said #USU #SexualHarassment — Erica Evans (@ElevansErica) April 6, 2018

Caine College should establish clear procedures for the treatment of students by faculty, said board of trustees member Jody Burnett. A broad based department board has been created to review student allegations of discrimination and abuse, according to Pres. Cockett — Erica Evans (@ElevansErica) April 6, 2018

A dedicated counselor assigned to students, observation windows in all one-on-one instruction rooms, and and the addition of cameras are being considered. The administration is working on more changes that will be implemented in the near timeframe, said Pres. Cockett. — Erica Evans (@ElevansErica) April 6, 2018

A plan to eliminate gender discrimination: grading process, awarding scholarships, and hiring of faculty to advance gender balance will be implemented. Some of changes have already been made to address these issues, said board of trustees member Jody Burnett. — Erica Evans (@ElevansErica) April 6, 2018

Pres. Cockett said she wanted the university community and public to understand that the issues raised in the report "challenge the very mission of our university." — Erica Evans (@ElevansErica) April 6, 2018