LOGAN — Utah State president Noelle Cockett is expected to speak at a press conference beginning at 11:30 this morning, announcing the conclusion of an independent investigation into allegations of sexual assault, harassment and gender discrimination in the music department.
Cockett will discuss the results of the investigation, its recommendations, and action she has taken to address issues brought to light by the independent investigators, according to a press release.
"President Cockett has taken this seriously from the start, and by seriously I mean she has taken it to heart," Tim Vitale, a spokesman for the university, told the Deseret News. "She has had the safety and well-being of our students front and center in her mind."
USU hired outside counsel Snell and Wilmer of Salt Lake City, to conduct the investigation on February 16 after several women claimed in Facebook posts that they had been mistreated by music department employees. Whitney McPhie Griffith, who said she was raped by her piano instructor in 2009, and Amy Cannon Arakelyan, who said she was sexually harassed by faculty members, were among the first to come forward.
Since the start of the investigation, more alleged victims have spoken up — including a male former music student who said he was groped by his music professor on an overnight trip, and more than a dozen former piano students who said the program culture allowed for sexism, harassment and intimidation.
Follow below for all updates: