SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster College has tapped Örn B. Bodvarsson as the new dean for the Bill and Vieve Gore School of Business. Bodvarsson comes to Westminster from California State University, Sacramento, where he was the special assistant to the provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Bodvarsson also served three years as the dean of the California school’s College of Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies, as well as three years as founding dean of the School of Public Affairs at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.

At Westminster, Bodvarsson will be responsible for building and sustaining nine undergraduate and four graduate programs in the buisness school. Last year, approximately 28 percent of the undergraduate degrees and 42 percent of graduate degrees conferred by Westminster were business degrees.

Bodvarsson has a doctorate in economics with an emphasis on labor economics and applied microeconomics from Simon Fraser University in Vancouver. He also has a bachelor’s in economics and a master’s in agricultural and resource economics from Oregon State University.