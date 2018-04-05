Former President Jimmy Carter appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” this week, where he discussed why he prays for President Donald Trump.

Carter, who went on the show to talk about his new book, spoke about the current political climate in the United States.

Colbert, who recently revealed a Bible verse that changed his life, asked Carter if he prays for Trump.

Despite some criticism for Trump, Carter said he prays all the time for the president.

“I pray that he’ll be a good president and that he’ll keep our country at peace —that he’ll refrain from using nuclear weapons, and that he will promote human rights,” he said.

Watch the video below.

According to The Hill, Carter has been widely critical of Trump and his administration. Last month, though, he said Trump shouldn’t be impeached, regardless of what special counsel Robert Mueller uncovers in his investigation into any collusion between Russia and the sitting president.

"My own preference would be that he not be impeached, but that he be able to serve out his term, because I think he wants to do a good job," he told CBS News. "And I'm willing to help him, if I can help him, and give him the benefit of the doubt."