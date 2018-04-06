My heart goes out to those who have been victims of school shootings and their families. No one should have to go through what they have.

I cannot understand why someone would commit such a senseless, horrible act.

I've wondered what might be the motivation for someone to commit these acts of violence. Although I am sure there are many reasons that motivate these individuals, I have wondered if some act out to retaliate for what they perceive is bullying.

If this is the case, another thing we can do to help with this problem is to teach our children that bullying is never acceptable.

Larry Barlow

Alpine