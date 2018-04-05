In the April 1 newspaper there was a letter that didn't make sense when you really think about it ("Repeal the Second?"). The Second Amendment was put into place as a God-given right to protect ourselves from a tyrannical government and protect yourself from criminal assault, not from a state. When it was written, the musket was the state-of-the-art, most modern weapon you could get. So today's rifles are covered by the Second Amendment just as surely as modern communications are covered by the First.

John Cutler

Magna