It's official. There are now more than 16 million members of the Church.

The Church releases a statistical report once a year, in April, with data from the previous year.

Deseret News graphic The Church released the statistical report for 2017 during the Saturday afternoon session of the 188th Annual General Conference.

The new report released during the Saturday afternoon session of the 188th Annual General Conference showed the Church had 340,500 baptisms in 2017 — with 233,729 convert baptisms and 106,771 baptisms of children who were born in the Church.

According to Mormon Newsroom, it took 117 years — until 1947 — for the Church to grow from the initial six members to one million. The two-million-member mark was reached just 16 years later, in 1963, and the three-million mark eight years after.

The 16 milion Church members are organized into 3,341 stakes, 553 districts, and 30,506 wards and branches throughout the world.

The number of full-time missionaries is 67,049, with another 36,172 serving as Church-service missionaries.

Four new temples were dedicated in 2017 — Paris France, Tucson Arizona, Meridian Idaho and Cedar City Utah, while the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple was rededicated.

The Church now has 159 temples in operation.