PROVO — A Spanish Fork man has died after his shirt caught on fire during family barbecue on Easter.

The Daily Herald reports 73-year-old Larry Webster died Wednesday after he was severely burned outside his home in Spanish Fork on Sunday.

Family members say his polyester shirt caught on fire as he lit the grill. The family rushed to his side and helped put out the flames.

His granddaughter Mandee Webster says he was on fire for less than 2 minutes.

Larry Webster was flown to the burn center at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

The family says he had burns on 48 percent of his body with second-degree burns on his face.

Webster was a former teacher at Payson Junior High School and a retired National Guardsman.