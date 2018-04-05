SALT LAKE CITY — Mason Ramsey has had a viral week, all for singing in a Walmart.

As the Deseret News reported, the 10-year-old boy sang the Hank Williams Sr. classic “Lovesick Blues” at the Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois.

The video achieved instant popularity. The original tweet of the video got retweeted 52,000 times.

Walmart even tweeted out the video from the company’s account.

#MasonRamsey yodeled his way into our hearts & aisles, so we’re putting on a concert at his local Walmart to let him shine! 🎸 #YodelChallenge pic.twitter.com/3TG8IO8zr1 — Walmart (@Walmart) April 3, 2018

Since the video’s release, Ramsey’s stunt has become a nationwide meme on Twitter. We’ve collected a slew of the funniest tweets about Ramsey’s song and posted them below.

When you finish your yodel solo in front of your grandma at Walmart pic.twitter.com/gokT35Vjen — Nathan Winn (@The_Winnster) March 31, 2018

steal his look: walmart yodel kid



gucci rubber web boots w/tags $295

versace regular fit tribute jeans $995

prada gold tone belt buckle $380

helmut lang detached long sleeve shirt $275

tom ford solid satin bow tie $250 pic.twitter.com/kebE2jKcVC — manic pixie dream goblin (@verysmallriver) April 1, 2018

I want the yodeling Walmart kid to sing at my funeral — Emma (@yummyyemma) April 2, 2018

what if Lana Del Rey was singing about the yodeling Walmart boy all along — Prank Sinatra (@YungBidenette) April 2, 2018

little boy yodeling in walmart is my 2018 aesthetic — a.k (@_petty_crocker) April 2, 2018

me: i hate country



walmart yodel kid: lord i love to hear her when she calls me sweet dAaAaAaaaady



me: pic.twitter.com/Sa0A4hPsPR — manic pixie dream goblin (@verysmallriver) April 2, 2018

listening to that kid yodel da-a-addy in walmart pic.twitter.com/SnnbB1tHsw — vito (@ultravitolence) March 31, 2018

Can’t wait for this Yodel Kid x Walmart tour y’all pic.twitter.com/EcN1DsZkrZ — Alex Chaney (@alexalexchaney) April 3, 2018

Walmart yodel kid: “She’ll do me, she’ll do you, she’s got that kinda lovin, Lord I love to hear her when she calls me sweet daddy”



Me: pic.twitter.com/yW839peRK6 — Mackenzie (@kenzie_cohen) April 2, 2018

yodel kid world tour 🙏🏻🤠 pic.twitter.com/u79I3P59AD — quinn (@clvtterbvck) April 2, 2018