SALT LAKE CITY — Mason Ramsey has had a viral week, all for singing in a Walmart.
As the Deseret News reported, the 10-year-old boy sang the Hank Williams Sr. classic “Lovesick Blues” at the Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois.
The video achieved instant popularity. The original tweet of the video got retweeted 52,000 times.
Walmart even tweeted out the video from the company’s account.
Since the video’s release, Ramsey’s stunt has become a nationwide meme on Twitter. We’ve collected a slew of the funniest tweets about Ramsey’s song and posted them below.