Jason Tull and Austin Josie, with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, released 247,000 kokanee salmon into the Provo River above Jordanelle Reservoir on Thursday.

DWR officials said stocking the reservoir with a quarter-million fish is another step toward turning Jordanelle into an amazing fishery.

In addition to kokanee salmon, which biologists introduced to the reservoir a couple of years ago, two hybrid fish species — tiger muskie and wipers — now live in Jordanelle. The fish that were released Thursday were about 2 to 3 inches in length.

