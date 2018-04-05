Davis County dispatch confirms officer 'down' in Kaysville By Pat Reavy @DNewsCrimeTeam Published: April 5, 2018 2:50 pm + Leave a comment Laura Seitz, Deseret News Law enforcement responds to an officer down in Kaysville. Deseret News Crime Team is reporting that an officer is down in Kaysville. BREAKING: Officer down in Kaysville, Davis County Dispatch confirms. Unclear what happened. Updates will be provided as they become available.— DNews Crime Team (@DNewsCrimeTeam) April 5, 2018 This story will be updated. Pat Reavy Pat is a veteran police and courts reporter for the Deseret News and KSL. @DNewsCrimeTeam preavy@deseretnews.com Add a comment Like that? Read this. Utah 3 hours ago Utah protests plan to pipe Green River water to Colorado Utah 22 hours ago US senator visits Venezuela amid talks over jailed Utahn Josh Holt Utah 2 hours ago Woman charged with covering up boyfriend's murders Sports March 30, 2018 Quiz: How much do you really know about the 2018 Final Four? Utah 17 hours ago More refugees from Myanmar calling Utah home Utah 8 minutes ago Photos: Small fish in a big pond — Jordanelle stocked with 247,000 kokanee salmon