SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man was charged Thursday with trying to run a Park City shuttle off the road in Parleys Canyon.

Nicholas Hugo Zumaeta, 30, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor, and four other misdemeanor crimes.

On Dec. 16, Zumaeta sped up to another vehicle on I-80 entering Parleys Canyon, flashed his lights at the vehicle, and then pulled beside him "and screamed at him to pull over" before attempting to "run him off the road," according to charging documents.

Zumaeta "veered right and hit another vehicle while trying to run (the other driver) off the road," the charges state, and then "slowed down to about 20 mph and nearly caused an accident."

Another witness reported that Zumaeta's car was "swerving all over the road and blocking traffic for a couple of miles," the charges state.

The driver of the other vehicle was transporting clients from the Salt Lake City International Airport to Park City. His partner was following in a vehicle behind him and recorded dashcam video of the incident.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper who later saw the video noted that passengers were "screaming in fear," court records state.

Zumaeta then sped ahead and exited the freeway. He stopped on an overpass over I-80, causing the other driver to fear "Zumaeta was going to shoot at his vehicle as he passed over the underpass," the charges state. "Zumaeta then got back on the freeway and flashed something that appeared to be a handgun."

When investigators tracked Zumaeta down at his home, he gave them several stories before claiming that he was trying to stop a black Suburban "because it had caused an accident," according to the charges.

Zumaeta was convicted of driving with measurable controlled substances in 2015, according to state court records. He was convicted of aggravated burglary and aggravated assault in 2009.

Since the incident in December, he was charged with DUI for an incident that allegedly occurred on March 21, court records state.