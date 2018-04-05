SALT LAKE CITY — The weekend is fast approaching. Have you made your weekend plans yet? If not, don’t fret. We’ve got a slew of activities to keep your mind, body and soul fully engaged. Events include a new book signing from a Utah Jazz legend, some very dog-friendly films and a gathering of Utah’s fitness junkies. Let’s get to it.

Mark Eaton book signing

No, these aren’t tall tales. Just a very tall author. Former Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton comes to a handful of Utah bookstores this weekend to sign copies of his new book, “The Four Commitments of a Winning Team.” Eaton’s listed height is 7 feet 4 inches, so you shouldn’t have trouble finding him — just look up. West Jordan Barnes and Noble, April 6, 3 p.m., 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, (801-282-1324 or stores.barnesandnoble.com); Dolly’s Bookstore, April 6, 6 p.m., 510 Main, Park City (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com); Sugarhouse Barnes and Noble, April 7, noon, 1104 E. 2100 South, free (801-463-2610 ); University Crossings Plaza Barnes and Noble, April 7, 6 p.m., 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, (801-229-1611 or stores.barnesandnoble.com)

Fox Searchlight Pictures Bill Murray as Boss, far left, in “Isle of Dogs," which comes to downtown's Broadway Centre Cinemas beginning Friday.

‘A Dog’s Life’ and ‘Isle of Dogs’

Who’s a good boy? You, that’s who — if you go to Broadway Centre Cinemas on Friday night. The theater is showing the new Wes Anderson film “Isle of Dogs,” and everyone who buys a ticket gets a free pass for the theater’s Friday night screening of the Charlie Chaplin classic “A Dog’s Life,” which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. Woof! April 6, 7:05 p.m., 111 Broadway (saltlakefilmsociety.org, 801-321-0310).

The FitCon Expo

Does attending a fitness expo count as exercise? The FitCon expo comes to the Salt Palace Friday and Saturday. Break a sweat at the event’s many activities, which include deadlift competitions, MMA fights, arm wrestling contests and various fitness classes. Every attendee gets a custom event T-shirt, hat, shaker bottle and product samples at the bodybuilding.com booth. April 6, 2-10 p.m. April 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 100 S. West Temple, $20-$30 for adults, free entry for children ages 12 and under, with add-ons at various prices for specific events (fitcon.com, 385-468-2222).

Repertory Dance Theatre open house

Salt Lake City’s Repertory Dance Theatre hosts an all-day open house on Saturday. Participants can take part in any or all of the day’s dance classes for just $10 total, or free with the purchase of a 10-class punch card. (But please stretch first.) April 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 138 Broadway, free (rdtutah.org, 801-534-1000).

Douglas Carter Mia Bagley as Winnie Foster in Hale Centre Theatre’s "Tuck Everlasting," which runs through June 23.

‘Tuck Everlasting’

The characters in Hale Center Theatre’s “Tuck Everlasting” may live forever, but this production won’t. Based on the 1975 literary classic of the same name, “Tuck Everlasting” tells of a young girl who meets a family of immortals. Will she join them in eternal bliss? You’ll have to find out for yourself. April 2-June 23, various showtimes, 9900 Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for youth (grades K-12) (hct.org, 801-984-9000).